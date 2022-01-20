The Morning Watch: Hawkeye Honest Trailer, Jeff Goldblum Reviews Impressions Of Himself & More
In this edition, we've dug deep enough into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it's time for the Honest Trailer for Marvel's "Hawkeye" series. Next, see what "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star Jeff Goldblum reviews impressions of himself. And finally, take a look behind the scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, "Tick, Tick...BOOM!," based on Jonathan Larson's musical of the same name.
Hawkeye Honest Trailer
First up, Screen Junkies is here to shoot an arrow right into the heart of Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+. Much like Jeremy Renner's own app, Hawkeye is looking to call it quits, so it's a good thing he met Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). She can't help but worry about branding to make Hawkeye be a little more of a people's hero. She also can't help but slide around all the time. Plus, both of them say "suit" an awful lot. You could say it's a Ronin suit riot.
Jeff Goldblum Reviews Impressions of Himself
Next, Vanity Fair brought in Jeff Goldblum to review impressions of himself. There have been many of them over the years, and Goldblum takes a look at David Duchovny in a "Celebrity Jeopardy" sketch from "Saturday Night Live," a couple TikTok performers, and even Tom Hiddleston, who did his impression in front of Goldblum himself on the red carpet. Who has the best impression? Try to guess based on his reactions.
Behind the Scenes of Tick, Tick...BOOM!
Finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda made his directorial debut last year with the musical adaptation "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" starring Andrew Garfield. With the movie making buzz for awards this season (not to mention landing our overall /Film Top 10 Films of 2021), Netflix has released a nearly 30-minute featurette that goes behind the scenes of the film, from the creation of the music to Miranda's directing style. Spend some time with the making of this masterful musical.