The Morning Watch: Hawkeye Honest Trailer, Jeff Goldblum Reviews Impressions Of Himself & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, we've dug deep enough into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it's time for the Honest Trailer for Marvel's "Hawkeye" series. Next, see what "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star Jeff Goldblum reviews impressions of himself. And finally, take a look behind the scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, "Tick, Tick...BOOM!," based on Jonathan Larson's musical of the same name.