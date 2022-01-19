Superhero Bits: A New Era For Captain America, The Batman Posters & More
Batman Forever Sonar Suit Figure from Prime 1 Studio
The folks at Prime 1 Studio have revealed the latest from their Museum Masterline Series, the 1:3 Batman Sonar Suit figure from "Batman Forever." Yes, Val Kilmer's Batman is being immortalized with this new figure, which comes with quite a few bells and whistles, including two swappable heads. Pre-orders begin on January 20. Those who are interested can head on over to Prime1Studio.com.
Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Covers
Spider-Man is gearing up to celebrate his 60th anniversary this year — our webslinger is all grown up. Marvel Comics will commemorate the occasion by releasing some variant covers of the forthcoming "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1.
As we can see from all of the above tweets here, the publisher is by no means skimping on the goods. We've got ten different variant covers for the book here, all with different heroes suiting up as Spidey, ranging from Gwen Stacy to Thor. Be on the lookout for these when the book debuts in April.
Marvel Zombies Kickstarter Obliterates Kickstarter Goal
Not only are we getting a "Marvel Zombies" animated series, it looks like we're getting a board game based on the popular comic book series as well. The folks at CMON recently held a Kickstarter for a board game based on the title and it absolutely obliterated its funding goal. As of this writing, it has raised more than $3.6 million, with an original funding goal of $500,000. A description of the game reads as follows:
When the zombie plague strikes, not even Earth's mightiest heroes are safe. Marvel Zombies is a cooperative board game for 1 to 6 players, based on the core mechanics of the smash hit Zombicide series, bringing non-stop zombie action to the Marvel universe. The original art by comics legend Marco Checchetto is brought to life in amazing game pieces depicting the iconic Marvel characters in glorious (and often gory) detail.
Fight the insatiable hunger, for heroes never die, they just change.
There is no word yet one when the game might actually come to fruition (these things take time), but those interested can head on over to the Kickstarter page for full details.
Peacemaker Almost Had a Real Eagle as Eagly
Eagly, John Cena's CGI pet eagle from HBO Max's "Peacemaker" series, has been a breakout star of the show, standing alongside some of the great pet superhero sidekicks of late. But as we can see above, series writer/director James Gunn revealed that it was not his brother Sean Gunn who stood in for the animal on set, as he's done for Rocket Raccoon in the MCU. It's a pure CGI creation.
However, as we can also see here, responding in the comments, Gunn reveals that they did indeed try to cast a real eagle for the part, but that didn't go over so well. Hey, you at least have to respect Gunn for trying to go practical with this one.
The Batman Gets Two New Posters
Today brings us not one, but two new posters for "The Batman," arguably the most anticipated superhero movie of the year. As we can see in the one above, we get a new look at Robert Pattinson's emo version of the classic DC hero, which is in pretty stark contrast to what we got from Ben Affleck in the Zack Snyder films.
Now comes the second poster, which highlights both Batman and Catwoman (played by Zoe Kravitz). It's pretty clear that Catwoman, AKA Selina Kyle, is going to play a big part in the film, and this poster speaks further to that point. We'll see how the dynamic plays out between these two soon enough, as the movie is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.
Marvel's Eternals Apparently Did Very Well On Disney+
Marvel's "Eternals" recently made its debut on Disney+ after having its run in theaters last year. As we know, the movie was met with a pretty mixed response from critics, but now audiences are getting a chance to evaluate the movie as it is readily available from the comfort of home. It turns out, quite a few people were curious to see what director Chloe Zhao brought to the MCU, as per the folks at Samba TV.
As we can see, per the company's calculations, around 2 million households streamed the film in its first days of availability on Disney+. This is more than "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" managed, which is pretty impressive. Then again, that movie made more at the box office, so this could signal that more people were waiting until this one hit streaming. In any case, it will be interesting to see how the narrative surrounding "Eternals" evolves in the coming weeks/months as more people get the chance to see it.
The Batman Runtime May Have Been Revealed (And It's Long)
We have been waiting what seems like forever for director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which is finally set to hit theaters in March. Now, several theater listings, such as one for IMAX in Australia, as well as IMDb, have seemingly confirmed the film's runtime — and it is not going to be short. According to the listings, Robert Pattinson's debut as the Caped Crusader is going to clock in at 176 minutes, or just shy of three hours. The good news? At least Reeves is delivering a whole lot of movie for the fans who have waited impatiently. The bad news? Bathroom breaks might be challenging. Plan accordingly.
A New Era for Captain America Arrives
Lastly, Marvel has announced big plans for its current "Captain America" as two brand new titles will launch in May and June, respectively, with the titles following both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. This will kick off with "Captain America" #0, which lands in April. Then, writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, as well artist Carmen Carnero, will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in "Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty," followed by the adventures of Sam Wilson in writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva's "Captain America: Symbol of Truth."
The above trailer offers a glimpse at what's ahead in the titles. What's more, the publisher has revealed some pretty stunning artwork for the book from none other than the legendary Alex Ross, which you can check out below. It all begins with "Captain America" #0 on April 20, 2022.