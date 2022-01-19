Superhero Bits: A New Era For Captain America, The Batman Posters & More

Not only are we getting a "Marvel Zombies" animated series, it looks like we're getting a board game based on the popular comic book series as well. The folks at CMON recently held a Kickstarter for a board game based on the title and it absolutely obliterated its funding goal. As of this writing, it has raised more than $3.6 million, with an original funding goal of $500,000. A description of the game reads as follows:

When the zombie plague strikes, not even Earth's mightiest heroes are safe. Marvel Zombies is a cooperative board game for 1 to 6 players, based on the core mechanics of the smash hit Zombicide series, bringing non-stop zombie action to the Marvel universe. The original art by comics legend Marco Checchetto is brought to life in amazing game pieces depicting the iconic Marvel characters in glorious (and often gory) detail. Fight the insatiable hunger, for heroes never die, they just change.

There is no word yet one when the game might actually come to fruition (these things take time), but those interested can head on over to the Kickstarter page for full details.