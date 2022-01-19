The Expanse Actor Frankie Adams Talks About Bobbie's Most Memorable Season 6 Scenes [Interview]

As Bobbie, you obviously interact with a lot with the rest of the core cast and besides Avasarala. Was there any other character you enjoyed acting against as Bobbie?

Oh my God. Yes, with Amos. It was so fun. That was so much fun. I was not expecting that relationship to kind of become a thing all of a sudden, but I was so happy about it. I felt like we really vibed off each other. We had great chemistry, we're good friends in real life and they were just sort of buddies and they were always giving each other s*** and I really enjoyed how that relationship played out.

Nice. And you two had the X-Ray short together too.

Yeah, we did. That was our last day shooting, both of our last days. We had so much fun, we just fought for eight hours. It was great.

It's definitely a fun short. And it aired before the episode where you have that big heart-to-heart with Amos on Ceres. And then there's this question of does Bobbie go with Amos to the brothel? I actually asked Wes and [showrunner Naren Shankar] this and I would love to hear your answer — do you think she went with him?

I think she went. I don't know if she went with him or if she went with him, but I do think she got up and followed him. I think they're friends, I just don't know if they sometimes hang out at nighttime together as friends, but in general I think they're just mates. I don't know. Yeah. That was always the question for everyone. We don't know. I think that she went. I don't know, because also I think that if they were to actually sleep together, they would just do it on Roci.

That's true. That's more convenient.

Yeah, their rooms are right next door to each other.