The Expanse Season 6 Has More Than Six Episodes – There Are Six Additional Shorts As Well

The shorts aren't plotty — they're very much character-focused. There's a least one short, however, that has cameos from people we haven't seen in awhile. The Holden one has at least three cameos, including someone who was in the very first episode of the series. "You see where he came from, I'll say that. You see where he came from," teased Steven Strait, who plays Holden. "It's a really poignant show of just how far he's come."

Naomi's short, according to Tipper, "explores probably one of my favorite relationships that [Naomi] has with another character on the show. It delves a little more into that in a way that really lends to quite an important scene in the season."

Chatham actually co-wrote Amos' short and shared that it involves Amos and Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) in the aftermath of a battle. "We're cleaning up," Chatham explained. "We start to have a disagreement about something."

Clarissa Mao's short, which drops in the back half of the season, explores the character's relationship with her dad. "It gives you a little bit more insight into Clarissa's backstory and her relationship with her father and how that's affecting her still," Nicole shared.

We don't have the details yet on the order the shorts will drop, but keep an eye out for them after each episode of the season airs. Consider it a holiday gift, a little more "Expanse" to enjoy during the show's final season.

The first episode and first short of season 6 of "The Expanse" premieres on Prime Video on December 10, 2021.