The Expanse: Did Amos And Bobbie Do It? [Exclusive]

"We left the question open for a reason, because you could make the argument that it goes any way you want it to go," Shankar told /Film, adding that those interested in the answer to this question will get a kick out of the X-Ray short after the season's third episode, where Amos and Bobbie get in a bit of a wrestling match that's rife with sexual tension.

"Something we found in the course of the season was — here's another character relationship we haven't really been able to play with, Amos and Bobbie. They were in season 3 [together], but it wasn't a ton of interaction ... here's another opportunity to play two characters off of each other that we've never seen."

Bobbie and Amos certainly do play off each other, and while Shankar remained coy about whether they the two characters did or didn't do it, Chatham was more straightforward. "Frankie and I both know what the answer to the question is," he said, though he hesitated at first to reveal what he thought.

Eventually, however, he gave an answer: "In my opinion," he said, "she went with him."

Chatham didn't clarify, however, whether Bobbie went with Amos, or with Amos. It's up to the viewers to fill in the blanks as they see fit. I know what my answer is, and I think the X-Ray short with the both of them supports my answer. But each fan can decide which path the two took, depending on who or what they may fancy.

The series finale of "The Expanse" drops on Prime Video on January 14, 2022.