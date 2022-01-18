The White Lotus Season 2 Cast Just Got Bigger, Adding F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson And More

HBO is truly pulling no punches when it comes to the casting for season 2 of "The White Lotus." After the rumor mill began teasing the return of season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge, we first got wind that "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli was set to star, with the Internet's biggest crush Aubrey Plaza joining alongside them. Now, we've learned that four additional cast members have been named, and they're all helping shape up what looks to be an unbelievably great cast. F. Murray Abraham ("Amadeus," "Mythic Quest"), Tom Hollander ("The Night Manager," "Pirates of the Caribbean" series), Adam DiMarco ("The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "The Magicians") and Haley Lu Richardson ("Split," "The Edge of Seventeen") were announced today, joining the adventures at one of the location-to-be-determined White Lotus resorts.

We also know that F. Murray Abraham is going to play Bert Di Grasso, the elderly father of Michael Imperioli's character, with Adam DiMarco playing Imperioli's son. This means my hopes of getting some good ol' Italian patriarchal drama is all but guaranteed. Hollander is playing a character named Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and nephew, so he doesn't seem to be connected to Plaza's character, nor does Richardson's Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. All six of the confirmed casting announcements (excluding Coolidge who has yet to be officially confirmed by HBO) have been confirmed to be series regulars.