A Beloved Scream Character Almost Died In The First Movie

You know that old saying about how history is written by the victors? The same holds true for the "Scream" franchise, though each new installment and each new villain behind the Ghostface mask has only left an even more traumatized band of survivors to tell their stories and set the record straight. The 1996 Wes Craven original instantly set the template for all the sequels that followed in its wake, putting Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, David Arquette's Dewey Riley, and the rest of its poor characters through a nonstop bloodbath at the hands of the masked killer(s). With the fifth "Scream" now in theaters, both fans and the returning cast of hardened heroes are taking the opportunity to reminisce about the roots of the popular slasher series and, in this case, the paths not taken.

As you might expect from these movies, the alternate history of this franchise is largely made up of decisions to pull the trigger on major character deaths or not. The idea that "nobody is safe" has almost become a cliché by now, with horror fans primed and ready to expect any of their favorite characters to end up biting it at any given moment, but the original "Scream" apparently could've gone even further in breaking the hearts of viewers everywhere. Looking back at the recurring characters who've, against all odds, survived each and every one of their encounters with masked and robed serial killers, it's hard to imagine one of the core cast members failing to make it out of the first movie. According to Courtney Cox, however, that was on the table at one point.

In an interview with PEDESTRIAN.TV, Cox reveals that none other than the fan-favorite Deputy Dewey Riley almost met his untimely demise.

"I was actually with one of the producers not long ago and there was a time, I think it was in the first 'Scream,' where David's character Dewey was gonna be killed off, then they saw how he came across and people loved him so they scrapped it."

Given the expanded role David Arquette has continued to play in the sequels, we're nothing less than thrilled that Wes Craven and the entire creative team reversed course on this one. Never underestimate the power of the masses to help shape the fates of beloved characters!