Edgar Wright Recreates Decadent London In Last Night In Soho Featurette [Exclusive]

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from "Last Night in Soho," Anya Taylor-Joy, Edgar Wright, and production designer Marcus Rowland talk about recreating the decadent and visually stylized worlds of the Café de Paris and the Rialto. Here is what Wright had to say about his motivation for recreating the period in such detail:

"I guess, in a way, the film is almost like a cautionary tale for time travelers. I think me making the film is me trying to cure myself of my desire to go back to the 1960s."

For all the physical media lovers out there, the disc for the movie includes five big featurettes alongside deleted scenes, animatics, two commentary tracks and lots of other goodies. You can check out our own Jeff Ewing's review, but be sure to make up your own mind and catch the film for yourself now that it is available on both digital and disc.

Here is the official synopsis for "Last Night in Soho":