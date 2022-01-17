The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Trailer: The Disney Channel Original Animated Series Gets A Streaming Revival

It's been over 20 years since "The Proud Family" kicked off its initial run as the first Disney Channel original animated series. With a theme song by Solange Knowles and Destiny's Child, the show first aired from 2001 to 2005, crossing over with "Lilo & Stitch" at one point and culminating in "The Proud Family Movie," which acted as the series finale. Now it's back in a Disney+ revival series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which is set to begin streaming in February.

The original voice cast, including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton, Soleil Moon Frye, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, and more, is returning for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." There are also some famous guest voices such as Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, and Leslie Odom, Jr., joining them for this revival.

The coming-of-age series will update the misadventures of Penny Proud and her family for the 2020s. She's 14 years old now, but her father — by a stretch of funny, overprotective parental logic — doesn't want her dating anyone before she's married.

Check out the trailer for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" below.