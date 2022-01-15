Francis Ford Coppola Used A Mafia Move To Escape Getting Fired From The Godfather

Late last year, we delved into a bit of Hollywood history and examined how director Francis Ford Coppola was nearly fired during the production of "The Godfather." The arrival of 2022 brings the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather" and a theatrical rerelease and 4K restoration of "cinema's most beloved masterpiece," as Paramount's new trailer calls it. Coppola is doing press to promote it, and he has again shared the story of watching the Oscars in 1971 with friend and fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Scorsese sought to comfort him after Coppola won a best original screenplay Oscar for "Patton" by telling him that the studio wouldn't be able to fire him yet from "The Godfather" because of that win.

In a new interview with Empire, Coppola explains, "That saved me, and each week something else saved me." He had to fight tooth and nail to get Marlon Brando cast as Vito Corleone, since the actor had a reputation for being difficult to work with and was coming off an unsuccessful box office run. Paramount would have preferred Ernest Borgnine, of all people, and they were initially unimpressed when they saw the first footage of Brando in character as the cotton-mouthed Vito. Coppola recalls: