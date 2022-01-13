Rupert Friend Joins Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar And Six More

Wes Anderson's newest project is picking up steam, and in usual Wes Anderson style, he's still mostly sticking with the actors he knows best. It's like a very talented little cult and he's their well-organized leader with a penchant for very specific aesthetics.

Hot off the heels of his role in "The French Dispatch," Rupert Friend has just joined the cast "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More," Anderson's upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation which will be heading to Netflix before you know it. As a side note, doesn't "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar ..." sound like the direct opposite of Netflix's "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs?" That's just a thought that I couldn't stop myself from typing.

Besides his work with Anderson, Friend has made a name for himself in movies like "Hitman: Agent 47," "The Young Victoria," and the TV series "Homeland," so it shouldn't be too hard for him to hold his own against the rest of the confirmed cast, which includes Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, and Benedict Cumberbatch. This will be Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley's first foray into the world of Wes Anderson, and I hope they all collectively enjoy it ... because once you're in one Wes Anderson movie, you're in them all.