How James Gunn's Peacemaker Pushes The Limits Of Superhero Television

Writer and director James Gunn's HBO Max series "Peacemaker" pushes a lot of boundaries. Gunn previously said on-set that he couldn't believe the studio was letting him film the series, and he later called it a "funeral for Warner Bros." during Comic-Con. "Peacemaker" toes the line between being funny and offensive, and often revels in its own vulgarity. Yet, somehow, it manages to have a warm squishy center full of introspection and socially relevant themes. Gunn showed us that he could balance sweet and disgusting with his 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," but "Peacemaker" takes that careful balancing act to a new level. The series is not only as crass as it wants to be, but it tackles tricky topics like racism, homophobia, misogyny, child abuse, trauma, and American exceptionalism. So how do you figure out the exact balance between raunchy and earnest, and make sure that nothing ever feels neutered?

At a virtual press roundtable for "Peacemaker" that /Film participated in, I was able to ask Gunn about how he managed to pull off his tightrope-walk of good taste. It all comes down to having honest friends, nerves of steel, and listening to your gut. Tonally, "Peacemaker" is a lot closer to something like Gunn's 2010 dark comedy "Super" than it is to "The Suicide Squad" or his "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, which makes it a much tougher story to sell.