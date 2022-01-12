Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 3
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Book of Boba Fett."
Three episodes in and the main thrust of the story for "The Book of Boba Fett" seems to be rounding into shape. Where "The Mandalorian" hopped from planet to planet with each passing week and promised all sorts of new, unexpected adventures every time we tuned in, "The Book of Boba Fett" is taking a much different approach ... for better or worse. Stuck on Tatooine with both feet firmly planted in the sand, Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) entire world has shrunk to focusing on how he can keep a grip on his tiny outlaw territory, all while fending off other would-be crime lords currently eyeing the prized real estate that formerly belonged to Jabba the Hutt. The mayor's words from last week, about how much harder it is to run a family than it is to be a bounty hunter, are proving more and more prescient by the minute. As /Film's Bryan Young put it in his recap for this latest episode, titled "The Streets of Mos Espa:"
"The more I watch, the more I feel like Boba Fett's life is the continual trauma of loss and the ceremony of it. He has looked for so long to find a family and a team, people he can trust the way he trusted his father, but they all die. Now he is trying to be that person for others and he might be finding he's not that good at it."
We'll have plenty more in-depth coverage for the latest episode to come. In the meantime, episode 3 of "The Book of Boba Fett" continues the fine tradition of using the end credits sequence to pay homage to the hardworking concept artists that help bring these cosmic worlds to life. After revisiting the art for episode 1 and episode 2, check out the fresh batch of concept art for the newest episode down below!
The Unforgiving Desert
Everyone's heard Anakin Skywalker's meme-worthy opinions about sand by now, but you've got to give him this much credit, at least — he knew exactly how treacherous the harsh desert of Tatooine can be. Boba Fett relearns this lesson the hard way in the latest episode ... or rather, his recently-found Tusken Raider family does. But we're getting a little ahead of ourselves here.
This week, the flashback portion of the storyline begins with Boba riding a Bantha on his way into town to collect tribute from the sinister Pyke Syndicate, who were responsible for the deadly train that plagued the surprisingly peaceful Sand People. This concept art renders this imagery in gorgeous detail, though in the actual episode we only see Boba Fett embarking on this journey alone.
Next up: Boba's tense meeting with the Pykes. Upon arriving to collect the money he wrangled from the alien species after he and the Tuskens thoroughly derailed their train and interrupted their illicit spice-running operation, the leader of the crime syndicate throws another wrench into Boba's plans. Apparently, another gang is soliciting pay in exchange for "protection," and the Pykes are in no mood to pay two separate groups for the same extortion. Resigning himself to leave empty-handed after this fruitless meeting, Boba swears he'll deal with the issue. But unfortunately, he only finds another harsh reminder of the tragedies waiting for him in the desert.
Who knew mass death and destruction could be brought to life so strikingly! While he was out, the Nikto rider gang witnessed briefly by Boba Fett in previous episodes appear to have completely wiped out the Tusken outpost that he'd ended up calling home. The scene itself plays out slightly differently, as Boba spots a rising column of smoke from behind a sand dune and rushes on foot back to their home base, fearing the worst. But from this evocative perspective, the artwork wonderfully captures Boba's unyielding loneliness as he once again loses people that he'd only just managed to forge a connection with.
Making Friends
Outmanned, outgunned, and disrespected by his subjects at every turn, it's safe to say that Boba Fett hasn't acclimated very well to the rigors of being a crime lord just yet. That is, until he sets out to deal with the pesky problem of street gangs flagrantly robbing the wares of a local businessman (Stephen Root) trafficking the highly prized commodity of water. These characters, the leader of whom is played by "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher, are likely to prove divisive among fans. Their brightly-colored bikes and overall look almost feel dropped in from another universe entirely ... or more accurately, perhaps like something ripped straight from the "Star Wars" prequels and dropped into the aesthetics of the original trilogy. Regardless, this art brings that vividness to life, turning their intruding presence into a natural feature of Tatooine's shady night scene.
I'm not sure many fans could've predicted how much of a central role that a bacta tank would play in "The Book of Boba Fett," but we're strangely here for it. Not only does it provide a neat and easy way to incorporate the heavy flashback structure into the series, but it also adds a level of vulnerability to the previously impenetrable armor of Boba Fett. Here, Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) share a private moment in Boba's chambers as he gets ready for another thankless day of never-ending threats, uncooperative locals, and the general headaches that come with trying to establish oneself as a new crime lord.
Always on the move, as Obi-Wan would say. Boba Fett never seems to be able to rest, given the ever-present nuisance of Mos Espa's Mayor Mok Shaiz and his slimy Twi'lek subordinate. Once again, Boba sets out into the dusty streets of town, flanked by his Gamorrean guards and trusty lieutenant Fennec Shand, in order to deal with the mayor's passive/aggressive tactics against him. This piece of concept art lends the familiar Western feel to this "Star Wars" series, recalling the same sort of pistol duels in the streets that we've seen in countless genre movies and shows before.
In this case, the final destination is a little less dramatic than that. There aren't any gunfights in the streets this time around, though fans may be itching for one after the attempted assassination of Boba in the premiere episode. That said, it'll never get old to see Boba striding around town in full armor.
A Rude Awakening
Han Solo probably best knows the feeling of getting unceremoniously woken up by a Wookiee. Well, we can now count Boba Fett as another expert in that unpleasant experience. Rudely brought back to the present by Krrsantan, the rogue Wookiee first introduced last week, Boba finds himself going from the safe confines of his regenerative bacta tank to fighting for his life against an unyielding foe many times more powerful than he is — especially without his armor or weapons.
Played by Carey Jones, the formidable foe puts up one heck of a fight. The one-man Wookiee wrecking machine easily fends off Boba, his newfound biker gang allies, and the Gamorrean guards before Fennec Shand triggers the trap door that sends the Wookiee into the Rancor dungeon that, for the time being, doesn't actually contain a Rancor. For those following along closely, that's called foreshadowing! In any case, the artwork here practically leaps off the page. There's just something about the cool blues of the bacta tank offset against the hulking dark mass of Krrsantan and the earth tones of poor (nearly) naked Boba that lends a really neat balance to this picturesque depiction of their fight. It's almost like these professional artists are some of the best at what they do!
All the old familiar places, eh? The Hutt Twins are back and as ugly as ever, although this time they're a little less belligerent than when we last saw them. Krrsantan's failure to put Boba Fett down during his weakest moments seems to have a chastening effect on the Twins, who offer both the Wookiee and a young Rancor as appeasing gifts to Boba.
How does that aforementioned Wookiee feel about this arrangement? Well, clearly he's a little busy nursing some nasty wounds as a result of his little jaunt in and around Boba's palace, formerly owned by Jabba the Hutt. In another demonstration of Boba's new leadership strategy as opposed to the infamous slug, however, he allows Krrsantan to go free, rather than selling the creature back into slavery in the gladiatorial arena. Of course, Boba imparts one bit of helpful advice before the Wookiee runs off-screen, surely destined to return unexpectedly at some later point in the series (we call this Chekov's Wookiee," naturally): "Don't work for scugholes."
Speeding Through the Streets
Where last week gave us the centerpiece action sequence of Boba and the Tuskens stopping the train, episode 3 boasts a frantic race through the Mos Espa streets as the deceptive Twi'lek Majordomo attempts to flee from the scene rather than allow Boba and Fennec to meet with the suddenly-missing Mayor. Throughout this entire sequence, I found myself wondering why Boba Fett doesn't simply use the famous jetpack that he's always had on previous occasions in "Star Wars" lore ... before he suddenly shows up at the end of the chase after using, you guessed it, his famous jetpack. Let that serve as a lesson in hasty criticism, folks!
Wait, so are Rancors ... cute, now? This artwork depicts Boba in his full armor, helmet and all, cautiously approaching the new Rancor in his possession. In a stark difference from our previous encounters with the beast in the original trilogy, however, this one is young and genuinely depressed. Its ability to "imprint" on its human owner likely spurred the change to have Boba sans helmet in the actual scene, giving the Rancor the opportunity to actually see its new host in the flesh and create a bond together. It sure seems like we'll be seeing Boba riding this Rancor in the heat of battle sooner or later, which should make up for any complaints about a (relative) lack of action thus far.
So what does all these politics and good-faith negotiations bring a former bounty hunter like Boba? Nothing but a rude and sudden escape attempt, that's what. As the mayor's Twi'lek second-in-command flees the scene of the mayor's office, Boba sends his newfound biker allies after him. One can only imagine the full storyboards created to capture this extended speeder chase through the busy Mos Espa streets, but the lone concept art here is hardly a bad consolation prize.
Upon catching the Twi'lek, Boba finds out that the mayor is apparently conspiring with the loathsome Pykes. Though only a brief establishing shot in the actual episode, this artwork captures the incoming flight of a starliner carrying the crime syndicate into Tatooine. To Boba and Fennec, their subsequent arrival on the sands of the desert planet can only mean one thing: war.
New episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" arrive on Disney+ every Wednesday.