Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 3

Outmanned, outgunned, and disrespected by his subjects at every turn, it's safe to say that Boba Fett hasn't acclimated very well to the rigors of being a crime lord just yet. That is, until he sets out to deal with the pesky problem of street gangs flagrantly robbing the wares of a local businessman (Stephen Root) trafficking the highly prized commodity of water. These characters, the leader of whom is played by "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher, are likely to prove divisive among fans. Their brightly-colored bikes and overall look almost feel dropped in from another universe entirely ... or more accurately, perhaps like something ripped straight from the "Star Wars" prequels and dropped into the aesthetics of the original trilogy. Regardless, this art brings that vividness to life, turning their intruding presence into a natural feature of Tatooine's shady night scene.

I'm not sure many fans could've predicted how much of a central role that a bacta tank would play in "The Book of Boba Fett," but we're strangely here for it. Not only does it provide a neat and easy way to incorporate the heavy flashback structure into the series, but it also adds a level of vulnerability to the previously impenetrable armor of Boba Fett. Here, Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) share a private moment in Boba's chambers as he gets ready for another thankless day of never-ending threats, uncooperative locals, and the general headaches that come with trying to establish oneself as a new crime lord.

Always on the move, as Obi-Wan would say. Boba Fett never seems to be able to rest, given the ever-present nuisance of Mos Espa's Mayor Mok Shaiz and his slimy Twi'lek subordinate. Once again, Boba sets out into the dusty streets of town, flanked by his Gamorrean guards and trusty lieutenant Fennec Shand, in order to deal with the mayor's passive/aggressive tactics against him. This piece of concept art lends the familiar Western feel to this "Star Wars" series, recalling the same sort of pistol duels in the streets that we've seen in countless genre movies and shows before.

In this case, the final destination is a little less dramatic than that. There aren't any gunfights in the streets this time around, though fans may be itching for one after the attempted assassination of Boba in the premiere episode. That said, it'll never get old to see Boba striding around town in full armor.