Superhero Bits: New Eternals Deleted Scenes, A New Superman On The CW & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
A handy "Peacemaker" streaming guide.
-
Marvel celebrates 750 issues of "Thor."
-
New "Eternals" deleted scenes ahead of Disney+ release.
-
Did the Arrowverse just get a new Superman?
-
All that and more!
X-Men Vote 2022 Is Live
Marvel is letting fans of the "X-Men" determine part of the title's fate in the pages of the comics, as there is now a vote taking place (seen in the above Instagram post) which will allow people to pick the next member of the team. The options include Armor, Avalanche, Bling, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge. Those who are interested in making their voice heard can do so by clicking here.
Marvel's Avengers First Responder Outfits
The First Responder Outfit Set has been added to the Cosmetic Vendor! 💚— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 10, 2022
You can pick up these special outfits from Chastity McBryde on the Chimera and help support her coffee habit. They can be acquired with Units until February 3. pic.twitter.com/Nd2h00UfKL
Those of you who are still playing "Marvel's Avengers" (which is now available on Xbox Game Pass) now have some new outfits available. Specifically, as seen in the above tweet, a new series of "first responder" outfits for the game's various heroes have been revealed, giving the team a neon green makeover. Those who are interested can grab the outfits in-game now.
Peacemaker: Reflecting On Rick Flag Clip
As DC's "Peacemaker" series readies for its debut this Thursday on HBO Max, a new clip has been released online focusing on John Cena's titular character and some important events from "The Suicide Squad" that pave the way for the series. James Gunn wrote every episode of the show and directed most of them, and its first three episodes arrive at the same time this week. Be sure to check out the clip for yourself above.
The CW's Naomi Is Bringing a New Superman to the Party
The CW is bringing a new DC show to air tonight in the form of "Naomi," which is based on the comic book series of the same name and hails from Ava DuVernay ("When They See Us"). While it remains to be seen if the series will connect with the larger Arrowverse, it will certainly exist somewhere new within the larger multiverse. This has been made clear, as star Kaci Walfall has revealed that the show will be bringing a new version of Superman to the fold.
In an interview with Good Day Sacramento, Kaci Walfall confirmed that the #Superman that we will see in #Naomi is not the same as #SupermanAndLois ! "Naomi exists in her own universe. Tyler wasn't on set, but I'm excited for fans to see our version of Superman." pic.twitter.com/COoKl8jXue
— Fanverse (@Fanverse21) January 9, 2022
So, who is going to play this Superman if not "Superman & Lois" star Tyler Hoechlin? That is a great question that will hopefully be answered sooner rather than later in the show's first season. "Naomi" debuts tonight on The CW and will be available to stream on the network's website tomorrow.
Marvel Is Celebrating 750 Issues Of Thor
Thor's greatest creators return for a star-studded celebration of 750 issues! ⚡ Donny Cates and @NicKlein are joined by legends from throughout Thorâ€™s history in Aprilâ€™s 'Thor' #24: https://t.co/mEgbrmeK3n pic.twitter.com/T59FKKNpaO— Thor (@thorofficial) January 10, 2022
This April's "Thor" #24 from writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein is going to be a landmark issue for the superhero, as it will be the character's 750th solo issue in the history of Marvel Comics. As such, the issue will serve as a big celebration, with several creators from the past returning to tell new stories with the God of Thunder. The above tweet showcases some early artwork. Full details on the issue can be found by clicking here.
Shazam: Fury of the Gods Director Hilariously Rejects HBO Max Release Idea
"Shazam: Fury of the Gods" is arguably one of the most anticipated superhero sequels in the works right now, given how much of a surprise the first movie turned out to be. But DC Films has a lot coming down the pipeline, as was noted by a fan on Twitter recently. This fan kindly suggested a bit of an alteration to Warner Bros.' released strategy for some of the upcoming projects. This included shifting the sequel to HBO Max.
I think it would be smart (and this is just me, not based on any tips or scoops) to schedule something like:
THE FLASH (Nov) – SHAZAM 2 (Dec/HBO Max) – BATGIRL (March â€˜23) – AQUAMAN 2 (May/June â€˜23)
— ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 10, 2022
Returning director David F. Sandberg got wind of the suggestion and, in the replies, in his own hilarious way, let the fan know what he thought of the idea.
— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 10, 2022
So, in short, expect to see "Shazam 2" in theaters in 2023, folks.
Danny Elfman Shares BTS Look At Scoring Doctor Strange 2
The legendary Danny Elfman is reuniting with director Sam Raimi for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," after having worked together on the original "Spider-Man" trilogy. Recently, Elfman shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the work getting done on the MCU sequel.
Though not too revealing, this shows we're getting much closer to this movie becoming a reality. This is good, since "Doctor Strange" came out way back in 2016 and Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange is long overdue for another chance to take the spotlight. The movie is currently set to hit theaters in May.
James Gunn Shares Global Peacemaker Streaming Guide
#Peacemaker will be showing on the following streaming services on January 13 or 14. It will be on U-next in Japan not long after - info for the UK, Germany, & Italy coming soon. @DCpeacemaker @hbomax pic.twitter.com/fhIAcowJXH— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 11, 2022
It is easy to forget that not all shows are made available everywhere at the same time, and they aren't always available in the same place. Luckily, "Peacemaker" series creator James Gunn has decided to give us a handy guide (seen above) that lets fans around the world know where exactly they will be able to find the series when it drops. This is a nice touch and, to me, demonstrates how much Gunn cares about the project. The first three episodes arrive on January 13, 2022.
New Eternals Deleted Scenes and Featurette
Lastly, on the eve of "Eternals" arriving on Disney+, we have not only a couple of deleted scenes from director Chloe Zhao's MCU flick, but we also have a new featurette as well. Starting with the deleted scenes, here's one that features Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman, who may or may not be a much bigger part of the universe in the future.
Next up, we have one between Sprite and Makkari that actually references none other than the Mad Titan himself, Thanos!
Finally, we come to a fun little featurette, which sees the cast playing a little game that involved deciding which member of the Eternals would be best at certain human activities.
For those who missed the film in theaters, be sure to check it out on Disney+ beginning tomorrow.