Superhero Bits: New Eternals Deleted Scenes, A New Superman On The CW & More

"Shazam: Fury of the Gods" is arguably one of the most anticipated superhero sequels in the works right now, given how much of a surprise the first movie turned out to be. But DC Films has a lot coming down the pipeline, as was noted by a fan on Twitter recently. This fan kindly suggested a bit of an alteration to Warner Bros.' released strategy for some of the upcoming projects. This included shifting the sequel to HBO Max.

I think it would be smart (and this is just me, not based on any tips or scoops) to schedule something like: THE FLASH (Nov) – SHAZAM 2 (Dec/HBO Max) – BATGIRL (March â€˜23) – AQUAMAN 2 (May/June â€˜23) — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 10, 2022

Returning director David F. Sandberg got wind of the suggestion and, in the replies, in his own hilarious way, let the fan know what he thought of the idea.

So, in short, expect to see "Shazam 2" in theaters in 2023, folks.