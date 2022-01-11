Soapdish Is Getting Remade As A TV Series For Paramount+

It's always a surprise to find out more people aren't familiar with the 1991 comedy "Soapdish," a ridiculously soapy laugh-riot with constant zingers running at the speed of something like "Clue." In their continued effort to breathe new life into original properties, Paramount+ has announced a remake of the film as a TV series, with Whoopi Goldberg returning as Rose, head writer for the celebrated soap opera, "The Sun Also Sets."

The series comes from Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane the Virgin," "Hope & Faith," and "Gilmore Girls") and up-and-coming writer Asha Michelle Wilson ("American Horror Story," "Archer"). The original film featured an all-star cast including Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Robert Downey Jr., Elisabeth Shue, Goldberg, Teri Hatcher, Cathy Moriarty, Garry Marshall, Kathy Najimy, and Carrie Fisher, so it's likely that the new series is going to pursue an equally dynamic cast.

After a failed remake attempt in 2011, the project is now part of the NAACP's production partnership with CBS Studios, formally launched with the hire of Sheila Ducksworth as president. "I consider it a real coup to be working with Jennie Snyder Urman. She is a powerhouse in every sense of the way," Ducksworth said. Apparently, Goldberg was one of the first people that Ducksworth reached out to after starting in the new position, and after sharing a mutual love of "Soapdish," put the wheels in motion to get a television reboot in order. For the most part, the comedy of "Soapdish" still holds up extremely well, with the exception of the notoriously unnecessarily transphobic ending that sucks the wind out of a solid farce.