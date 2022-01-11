Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See Casts Mark Ruffalo And Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie ("House," "Veep") and Mark Ruffalo ("Spotlight," "I Know This Much Is True") are the latest actors on board for Netflix's four-part limited series "All The Light We Cannot See," adapted from Anthony Doerr's best-selling novel of the same name. TV Line announced Laurie and Ruffalo's involvement in the World War II drama which tells the story of a blind French girl who crosses paths with a German boy named Werner. The series is penned by "Peaky Blinders" writer and co-creator Steven Knight and directed by Shawn Levy ("Shadow and Bone", "Stranger Things") who will also executive produce under his 21 Laps Entertainment.

Laurie will star as the estranged and reclusive Etienne LeBlanc, a World War I hero who suffers from PTSD and participates in the French Resistance by broadcasting cryptic messages over the radio. Etienne's nephew, Daniel LeBlanc, will be played by Ruffalo. Daniel works as the master locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris and is the father of a young blind girl named Marie-Laure. Daniel holds the key to a secret gem that can potentially protect them from the Nazi occupation. His keen parenting skills have also prepared Marie for a life of independence despite growing up in a world of darkness both literally and figuratively.

Aria Mia Loberti will make her feature debut playing the role of Marie-Laure. Loberti is a recent Fulbright Scholar, current Ph.D. student in Rhetoric at Pennsylvania State University, as well as a former United Nations Youth Delegate. She is also legally blind. Despite her lack of formal acting training, Loberti impressed the casting director while a world-wide search for a blind actress was underway. A fan of the book herself, it seems like Loberti is a perfect fit and has another exciting venture to add to her already impressive resume.