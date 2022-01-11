The Morning Watch: All The Trick Arrows In Marvel's Hawkeye, VFX Artists React To Paddington & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a closer look at all the trick arrows from Marvel's "Hawkeye" series and how they were created with practical and visual effects. Plus, speaking of visual effects, find out what the Corridor Crew gang thinks of the VFX work done on movies like "Paddington," "Dumbo," and "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle." And finally, see what "One Night in Miami" writer and "Soul" co-director Kemp Powers selects from the Criterion Collection closet.