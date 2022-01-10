The 355 Bombs At The Box Office While Spider-Man Continues To Thrive, And That's Concerning

Director Simon Kinberg's action/thriller "The 355," which was delayed a full year due to the pandemic, finally hit theaters over the weekend and debuted to a lousy $4.8 million domestically. While no firm budget figures are available, the ensemble spy flick is estimated to have cost anywhere between $40 and $75 million before marketing. When we consider that the likes of Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o are in the cast, alongside Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, and Sebastian Stan, that number is all the more depressing. It had star power. It had a modest enough budget. It was a big, globe-trotting action flick. Audiences simply didn't care.

It is certainly worth pointing out that the movie has a lowly 25% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience rating is at a very solid 83%. And, as we've seen with movies like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" that audience rating is seemingly what matters most. So, what went wrong? It's a little tough to say, but it's worth nothing that big action flicks like this divorced from major franchises have increasingly been going straight to Netflix. Universal Pictures may have been fighting the "we expect this from the comfort of home" issue that so many movies are facing these days.

Interestingly enough, Netflix's "Red Notice," which did exceedingly well for the streaming service as an ensemble action/spy/thriller, was originally set up at Universal before it found a new home. Unfortunately, it's getting increasingly hard for movies like this, even with a stacked cast and moviegoer-friendly premise, to break out. It is going to be awfully tough to create new franchises in the theatrical marketplace, that much is certain.