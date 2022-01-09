Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Star Bill Murray Confirms He's Playing A Villain

It's hard to imagine Bill Murray, most known for his goofy good-guy roles in movies like "Ghostbusters," playing a villain. Fortunately, we don't have to imagine such a thing at all because we can see it for ourselves soon.

In a recent interview on "The Eli Manning Show," Murray revealed that not only will he be appearing in upcoming Marvel sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but that his role will be that of a villain. When Manning casually asked, "Aren't you in like a superhero movie coming out?" and inquired what Murray's superpower was, the actor replied, "My power is, I'm a bad guy." He wouldn't say more than that, but even this small peek under the veil of secrecy surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future is intriguing.

Manning followed up with a far more important question: "Do you think Paul Rudd's the sexiest man alive?" — to which Murray replied that "all of us agree" on that point, and he would back Paul as well.