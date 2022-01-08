1883 Clip: The Duttons Face A Perilous Moment [Exclusive]

"1883" will air its fourth episode on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The journey West for the ancestors of the Dutton family of "Yellowstone" fame is getting harder with each passing day, and in this exclusive clip, we get a look at the family attempting a river crossing.

If you haven't watched yet, here is the official synopsis for the series:

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana.

And here's the logline for "1883" episode 4.

The group faces the harrowing task of crossing the river with their wagons and supplies. Thomas and Noemi grow closer.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek below!