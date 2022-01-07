Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Has Chris Pratt Bringing A Knife To A Dino Fight, Probably
It's dino time again! We have a new pic from "Jurassic World: Dominion," and things seem to have gone in the crapper. What else would you expect? I do really wonder about the intelligence of these characters, continually trying to make a dinosaur park happen, but hey, we've moved on from there. Now dinosaur friend Owen Brady (Chris Pratt) and park operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) have to clean up the mess they made in the last film. They rescued the adorable monsters, but now they're loose in the world. I love dinosaurs, and I could probably recite all their names the way I could when I was six, but even I know that this is a bad idea. (Letting them out, not the movie.)
The cast also includes BD Wong reprising the role of Dr. Henry Wu, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to the series as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm respectively. Joining the cast is Mamoudou Athie ("Oh Jerome, No") and Dichen Lachman ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."). Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim: Uprising") penned the screenplay alongside Colin Trevorrow.
"Jurassic World: Dominion," from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.
They Do Not Seem to be Dressed Correctly for the Cold
The new pic comes to us from USA Today (via Collider) and shows Owen and series newcomer DeWanda Wise (we don't know much about her character yet) against what appears to be a winter backdrop (maybe water?), and if so, those outfits are not warm enough. Go home and get your parkas! Owen has a knife, which seems like scant protection if what they're looking at so direly is, in fact, a dinosaur. I'm not sure what Wise is holding. It could be a knife, though it appears to be something you scrape paint off with.
Back in November of 2021, we got an over five-minute long prologue to "Jurassic World: Dominion" directed by Trevorrow, and it gave us a look at the age of the dinosaurs. In it, we see what it was like for our dino-buddies 65 million years ago before humans existed to mess with stuff.
"Jurassic World: Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.