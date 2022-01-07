Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Has Chris Pratt Bringing A Knife To A Dino Fight, Probably

It's dino time again! We have a new pic from "Jurassic World: Dominion," and things seem to have gone in the crapper. What else would you expect? I do really wonder about the intelligence of these characters, continually trying to make a dinosaur park happen, but hey, we've moved on from there. Now dinosaur friend Owen Brady (Chris Pratt) and park operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) have to clean up the mess they made in the last film. They rescued the adorable monsters, but now they're loose in the world. I love dinosaurs, and I could probably recite all their names the way I could when I was six, but even I know that this is a bad idea. (Letting them out, not the movie.)

The cast also includes BD Wong reprising the role of Dr. Henry Wu, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to the series as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm respectively. Joining the cast is Mamoudou Athie ("Oh Jerome, No") and Dichen Lachman ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."). Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim: Uprising") penned the screenplay alongside Colin Trevorrow.

"Jurassic World: Dominion," from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.