Yet Another New Jurassic World Dominion Image: Chris Pratt's Owen Grady Is Back To Tame More Dinos

A recent still released exclusively at Entertainment Weekly, shows Owen Grady doing his thing (i.e. wrangling) with a parasaur. In classic Grady fashion, he stands with one arm extended confidently in the direction of the dino all while harboring a tense but confident look in his eyes. He is, after all, a dinosaur master. A flimsy looking rope is tied around the parasaur's neck, and Grady hangs onto one end with the lacadaisical confidence of a man walking a small-breed dog. Which, honestly, seems kind of like a bad idea, Owen! I don't care if the parasaur is herbivorous. It's definitely bigger than a horse, and we all know a spooked horse can trample the s*** out of you.

But, Owen Grady, dinosaur whisperer and friend to all scaly things big and small is fearless in this icy tundra he seems to have found himself in.

It turns out this "tundra" is actually high up in the Sierra Nevadas, and Grady is busy trying to rescue and preserve parasaurs from being poached and driven to extinction the good old fashioned human way, proving, yet again, that this is why we can't have nice things. After the events of "Fallen Kingdom," the escaped dinosaurs have flourished considerably, but many of them, like the parasaur, are being threatened by everything humans have to offer. Grady, good man that he is, is trying to singlehandedly prevent that.

As for his partner in crime, Claire Dearing, the EW article was a little less specific about her whereabouts. Colin Trevorrow, one of the movie's writers and filmmakers says, "She's at a point where she's questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her." Whether this means she's trying to just get on with her life by working a regular nine to five or she's holed up in a cave somewhere plotting her next move, we probably won't know until we actually see the film for ourselves.

Entertainment Weekly also emphasized the return of OG "Jurassic Park" actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, who will be back and, according to Trevorrow, sharing "equal screen time to Chris and Bryce." It looks like "Jurassic World: Dominion" is shaping up to be one hell of a ride, and I for one cannot wait for the dinosaur stomping, t-rex chomping madness to begin.