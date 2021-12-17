Yet Another New Jurassic World Dominion Image: Chris Pratt's Owen Grady Is Back To Tame More Dinos
There is one thing the pandemic hasn't changed, and that is our constant, undying devotion to dinosaurs. We love them. We love when they ravage stuff and stomp their big, scaly feet all over our nice things. We all, secretly, wish they had never gone extinct. And if you're a fan of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, you are probably chomping your t-rex jaws for June 2022 to arrive so that you can finally see the latest installment in the series. "Jurassic World: Dominion" is set to make its way into theaters this coming summer. The film takes place a few years after the events of the last film "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where we saw everyone's favorite dino wrangler, Owen Brady and park operations manager Claire Dearing get into some seriously risky situations as they tried to save an entire island of dinosaurs from becoming extinct ... again.
At the film's end, they succeeded in rescuing these living relics, but in doing so, they expose the creatures to the rest of the world. Uh oh! Which is exactly where we find ourselves in "Jurassic World: Dominion." Dinosaurs are back, baby, and the moviegoing experience will never be the same.
Let's take a look at a recent still released by Entertainment Weekly that hints a bit more at what we can expect when "Dominion" finally crashes its way into our hearts and onto our screens.
New Still Shows Owen Brady Doing What He Does Best
A recent still released exclusively at Entertainment Weekly, shows Owen Grady doing his thing (i.e. wrangling) with a parasaur. In classic Grady fashion, he stands with one arm extended confidently in the direction of the dino all while harboring a tense but confident look in his eyes. He is, after all, a dinosaur master. A flimsy looking rope is tied around the parasaur's neck, and Grady hangs onto one end with the lacadaisical confidence of a man walking a small-breed dog. Which, honestly, seems kind of like a bad idea, Owen! I don't care if the parasaur is herbivorous. It's definitely bigger than a horse, and we all know a spooked horse can trample the s*** out of you.
But, Owen Grady, dinosaur whisperer and friend to all scaly things big and small is fearless in this icy tundra he seems to have found himself in.
It turns out this "tundra" is actually high up in the Sierra Nevadas, and Grady is busy trying to rescue and preserve parasaurs from being poached and driven to extinction the good old fashioned human way, proving, yet again, that this is why we can't have nice things. After the events of "Fallen Kingdom," the escaped dinosaurs have flourished considerably, but many of them, like the parasaur, are being threatened by everything humans have to offer. Grady, good man that he is, is trying to singlehandedly prevent that.
As for his partner in crime, Claire Dearing, the EW article was a little less specific about her whereabouts. Colin Trevorrow, one of the movie's writers and filmmakers says, "She's at a point where she's questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her." Whether this means she's trying to just get on with her life by working a regular nine to five or she's holed up in a cave somewhere plotting her next move, we probably won't know until we actually see the film for ourselves.
Entertainment Weekly also emphasized the return of OG "Jurassic Park" actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, who will be back and, according to Trevorrow, sharing "equal screen time to Chris and Bryce." It looks like "Jurassic World: Dominion" is shaping up to be one hell of a ride, and I for one cannot wait for the dinosaur stomping, t-rex chomping madness to begin.