Superhero Bits: New Peacemaker Featurettes, The Deadliest Hulk Ever & More

Right next to Marvel Comics and DC Comics exists Image Comics, the largest independent publisher in the game, and they've just certified a major change, as its workers have officially formed a union. It was reported in November of last year that the employees planned to unionize as Comic Book Workers United. Now, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a recent vote was held and the union has been approved. The newly-formed union had this to say in a statement:

"Earlier this morning the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and National Labor Relations Board vote results were tallied, 7–2, in favor of unionization. Everyone at Image is committed to this process and we look forward to continuing to work together on this."

So, what does this mean for the publisher of "Spawn"? It's tough to say, but it marks the first time that staffers for a major comic book publisher in the U.S. have formed a union. Though it is interesting to note that Image declined to voluntarily recognize their union. So perhaps some tension exists.