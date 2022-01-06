Cobra Kai Season 4 Soundtracks Go On Sale Tomorrow

"Cobra Kai" season 4 is out on Netflix, and fans of the series know how amazing the music is. Now you can listen to it all the time to psych yourself up for whatever the equivalent of the All Valley Karate Tournament is for you. For me, that's getting out of bed, but I somehow doubt you're judging me that much. Madison Gate Records has announced the release of "Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Original Series by series composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson.

This is a two-volume set with almost two hours of music, as well as an exclusive all-new recording of "The Moment of Truth." That's the song from the original film that Carrie Underwood sang in the finale. You can grab the volumes everywhere on digital beginning January 7, 2022. You can also pick up the deluxe edition 2-disc CD set through La-La Land Records.