The Morning Watch: The 2021 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, The Improvisation Of Don't Look Up & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, our old friend Sleepy Skunk is back with the 2021 Movie Trailer mash-up to help us close out the year in cinema. Plus, director Adam McKay opens up about the improvisation that he encouraged on the set of the hotly debated climate change satire "Don't Look Up." And finally, Jim Gaffigan answers a bunch of questions from fans in conjunction with the release of his new stand-up special on Netflix.