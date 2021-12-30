George R.R. Martin Teases House Of The Dragon: 'It's Dark, It's Powerful, It's Visceral'

There are loads of huge, big-name series coming to our screens in 2022. Martin even lists them himself, reminding fans that there's a new "Lord of the Rings" series on the way at Amazon, a "Sandman" series at Netflix, and a bunch of Marvel and "Star Wars" shows. "House of the Dragon" came out on top of IMDB's most anticipated poll, though, and Martin was chuffed:

"I am anticipating "House of the Dragon" pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also ... mum's the word now, don't tell anyone... I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral... just the way I like my epic fantasy. [Showrunners] Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] have done an amazing job, and the cast... just as with "Game of Thrones", most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when... but no, that would be telling)."

Fans who have read the "Fire and Blood," the book that "House of the Dragon" is based on, will know that there's going to be lots of heartbreak. If you thought Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was bloodthirsty, just wait until you see her ancestors. Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D'Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, an uncle and niece whose relationship is complicated by both romantic feelings and dueling desires for the throne. Their war, the Dance of the Dragons, results in some grand tragedy, so just know that this story will not have a happy ending.

Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik have promised that "House of the Dragon" will stand apart from its predecessor, so here's hoping that they can translate the sweeping epic of "Fire and Blood" to the small screen. We'll have to see when the series premieres on HBO in 2022.