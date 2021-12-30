Guillermo Del Toro Shares Details About His Scrapped Justice League Dark Movie

For fans of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and his rather niche sensibilities (the glorious kaiju-wrestling madness of "Pacific Rim" excepted, at least), nothing came as a bigger or more welcome surprise than to see him successfully cross over into the mainstream when the excellent "The Shape of Water" won Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards. Of course, the irony of considering that film as one of his more accessible projects becomes clear with just one glance at the premise — a woman falling madly in love with a fish-man. In vintage del Toro fashion, however, there is far more to this fairy tale than might initially meet the eye. His latest film, "Nightmare Alley," serves as a return to a darker and more hard-edged storytelling mode (and one with a neat connection to an earlier film of his, as well), but while taking up promotional duties for this movie, del Toro took a trip down memory lane to one of the most intriguing productions he's ever been attached to.

Sadly, you could construct another separate filmography altogether out of the projects that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro didn't get to bring to the finish line. In fact, he has an entire Wikipedia entry dedicated to that topic. Of the many, many movies and shows that may never end up seeing the light of day, "Justice League Dark" stands apart as one that best exemplifies a perfect match between filmmaker and material. Though he officially parted ways back in 2015, many remain interested about what he may have had up his sleeves for his take on the DC property. Thankfully, del Toro is opening up a little more about how his plans would have taken shape.