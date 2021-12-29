Superhero Bits: Kim Kardashian Spoils Spider-Man, Venom 3 Rumors & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! While it has not been handed the official green light, we know Sony has plans to make "Venom 3." That is not at all surprising, given how successful both "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" were. Now, however, it seems the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" may have some bearing on the sequel as well, if a new report from Daniel Richtman is correct. And, for what it's worth, Richtman has a pretty damn good track record.

So, we will be seeing a Spider-Man in Venom 3. I think Andrew Garfield will be playing Spider-Man in the movie. pic.twitter.com/LI2xbpiqAY — Spider-Man News and Leaks (@DiegoNoWayHome) December 27, 2021

Alright, so it looks like Tom Hardy's Venom/Eddie Brock may be taking a trip down the multiverse rabbit hole as well. But that Spider-Man bit is particularly huge. The question is, who will it be? This doesn't have to be Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In fact, it could just as easily be Andrew Garfield's version of the character, which might actually make more sense as to not mix it all in with the main MCU. In any event, this could turn "Venom 3" into a must-see event, and would make a lot of sense from a marketing perspective. We'll see what happens.