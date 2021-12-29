The Book Of Boba Fett Featurette: Temuera Morrison Brings Back The Bounty Hunter

How many impressionable young viewers first became genuine "Star Wars" fans during the sequence in "Attack of the Clones" where the father/son duo of Jango Fett and Boba Fett fend off an attack by Obi-Wan Kenobi on a rainy Kamino platform? Off the top of my head, I'd wager the answer to that question is, "a lot," which perhaps partly explains why the premiere episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" brings audiences back to that era of "Star Wars" prequel history with a blink-and-miss-it flashback. George Lucas' decision to cast Temuera Morrison, first as Jango Fett and ultimately as all the clone soldiers throughout "Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," allowed for the equally as inspired notion to bring Morrison back as Jango's son, Boba, in a supporting role in season 2 of "The Mandalorian" and now as the lead of "The Book of Boba Fett."

/Film's Bryan Young reviewed the first episode of the series, ultimately concluding that, "...not a lot of new ground was broken here. We're being shown a lot of things that were easy to make suppositions about if you had been paying attention to the canon. Rodriguez manages to make it entertaining, though." One thing everyone can agree on, however, is how much Temuera Morrison flat-out rules in this role. Not surprisingly, that's exactly what this latest behind-the-scenes featurette for "The Book of Boba Fett" is all about. Check it out below!