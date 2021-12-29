The Book Of Boba Fett Featurette: Temuera Morrison Brings Back The Bounty Hunter
How many impressionable young viewers first became genuine "Star Wars" fans during the sequence in "Attack of the Clones" where the father/son duo of Jango Fett and Boba Fett fend off an attack by Obi-Wan Kenobi on a rainy Kamino platform? Off the top of my head, I'd wager the answer to that question is, "a lot," which perhaps partly explains why the premiere episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" brings audiences back to that era of "Star Wars" prequel history with a blink-and-miss-it flashback. George Lucas' decision to cast Temuera Morrison, first as Jango Fett and ultimately as all the clone soldiers throughout "Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," allowed for the equally as inspired notion to bring Morrison back as Jango's son, Boba, in a supporting role in season 2 of "The Mandalorian" and now as the lead of "The Book of Boba Fett."
/Film's Bryan Young reviewed the first episode of the series, ultimately concluding that, "...not a lot of new ground was broken here. We're being shown a lot of things that were easy to make suppositions about if you had been paying attention to the canon. Rodriguez manages to make it entertaining, though." One thing everyone can agree on, however, is how much Temuera Morrison flat-out rules in this role. Not surprisingly, that's exactly what this latest behind-the-scenes featurette for "The Book of Boba Fett" is all about. Check it out below!
A Featurette All About How Awesome Temuera Morrison Is
"Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine ... I am Boba Fett."
Yeah, we can't imagine anyone else growling out a line like that while still bringing as much gravitas and presence as Temuera Morrison does. The first episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" is directed by veteran filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who previously lent his talents to a Boba Fett-centric episode of "The Mandalorian" and returns to continue his collaboration with Morrison here. In the featurette, Rodriquez positively gushes about working with Morrison once again, alternately referring to the actor with the affectionate nicknames of "Temmy" and "Tem":
"Temmy brings all sides of himself when he plays the character. I think the audience is gonna be surprised just how likable this character is because of Tem."
By all accounts, the push-and-pull between establishing himself as a formidable crime boss and putting his bounty hunter ways behind him will serve as Boba Fett's chief internal conflict throughout the season. Elsewhere in the video, Morrison himself weighs in on his return in the familiar, but strikingly new role as Boba:
"It was an exciting comeback. It's wearing that armor that gives you a sense of power.
Hey, I'm just one part. Another little, small cog in the machine. And it's all adding up to ... magic."
Of all the reasons to tune in to this new series, Temuera Morrison ranks among the very top of the list. Episode 1 of "The Book of Boba Fett" is currently available on the Disney+ streaming service.