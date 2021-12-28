Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Is Already In Talks With Netflix About Season 3

Speaking with KBS in Korea (via Comic Book), Hwang explained that his discussions with Netflix are not just ongoing, they have expanded to include a possible "Squid Game" season 3:

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3. We will come to a conclusion [some] time soon."

As such, Hwang finds himself in the position of having created a show that, sorta-cliffhanger ending aside, works perfectly well as a limited series, yet could go on to have three seasons or more. It's not unlike the position the Duffer Brothers found themselves in when their own Netflix original, "Stranger Things," became a mega-hit in 2016. That show has only increased in popularity since then, although its quality has varied from season to season. "Stranger Things" season 2 was also clearly influenced by a lot of the feedback and responses to season 1 (in ways both good and bad), and it's not hard to imagine something similar happening with "Squid Game."

Would that be a bad thing? Not necessarily. Given how many people seem to be missing the point of season 1, another chapter or two of "Squid Game" would offer Hwang a chance to further drive home the series' social commentary and maybe even include some meta storytelling that meditates on the show's real-world success. There are also plenty of questions left for Hwang to answer after season 1. Whether people will like the answers he comes up with, that's a discussion for another day.

"Squid Game" season 1 is streaming on Netflix.