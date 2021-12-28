Zoe Kravitz Grew Out Her Nails To Give Catwoman Real Claws

Zoe Kravitz is the latest actor to step into a skin-tight black costume and star as the villainess Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman. Joining the ranks of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway, Kravitz's Catwoman will fight (and perhaps help) Robert Pattinson's Batman AKA Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves' new film "The Batman." In an interview with Buzzfeed, Kravitz discussed her experience working with her British co-star, training that went into conveying Catwoman's feline ferociousness, working with a crew of cats, as well as the costume design and collaborative process. Kravitz decided to embrace her character by growing out her nails in order to have real claws. This can take a long process but with the proper manicurist, it can make for a killer good look.

Kravitz described the costume design process as "an extremely collaborative process — in all the ways, in terms of the character and how she looked and what she was wearing...our costume designer came to New York a week after I got the part to meet me and measure me and start the conversation about Catwoman. Matt [Reeves] is an extremely collaborative filmmaker who likes to get to know the person playing the character, so I didn't have to fight for anything — it was designed that way." She continued:

"We developed the costume together as a team, and actually, the nails weren't originally planned. We shot two months before quarantine and everything shut down, so in that time, I started to grow my nails out because we couldn't get manicures and then I had this idea to take it further...so I called Matt and was like, I have this idea, we should do crazy, bitchy, wonderful scary nails that looked like claws. No nail polish on them, so they looked more like claws, and we were able to incorporate it last minute."

I guess the pandemic was good for something, huh? What I mostly love about this is tidbit is that Reeves listens to his talent and is open to their input about the character, all the way down to the small details. This doesn't always happen so it's nice to hear about collaborative processes especially when adapting beloved characters into a new film within a long-standing franchise.