The Matrix Resurrections Co-Writers Reveal The New Morpheus Was Planned All Along

"We knew that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be involved. Without them, this thing would not have been possible," Hemon says, indicating that Trinity and Neo were the two characters filmmakers were most interested in capturing via original cast members. Hemon goes on to say that there was a character who might have been written with a different actor in mind than the one who ended up on screen, but they always knew that could be the case.

"I've learned that moviemaking, it's a world of contingency," Hemon says, revealing that the pair did write a role "for someone we thought would play [it] and then it was not possible." All signs indicate that this character wasn't Morpheus, but Agent Smith, as Hemon tells Gizmodo that Weaving was at one point in early talks to return. "It was not entirely resolved," Hemon says, but adds that the nature of "The Matrix" universe and this entry in particular make it possible for different actors to step into roles. "Agent Smith would have been different in some ways, no matter who played it," he says. Personally, I think Groff was a great addition to the cast, playing his part with a sinister edge viewers couldn't quite place until his identity was revealed.

Now that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's presence in "The Matrix Resurrections" is done being questioned, we can get back to what we should've been doing all along: appreciating his obvious star power. In addition to his recent turn as Morpheus, fans of Abdul-Mateen II have upcoming projects to look forward to. He's set to appear in both Michael Bay's "Ambulance" and the DC sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2022.

"The Matrix Resurrections" is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.