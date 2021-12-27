Doctor Who: Eve Of The Daleks Trailer: The New Year's Special Gets Stuck In A Time Loop With Killer Robots

Who needs a New Year's resolution to do something practical, like finally donating all of the clothes you haven't worn in years or drink more water*, when you can EX-TER-MIN-ATE?! The end of Jodie Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor has seen a return from some all-time favorite baddies, like the Weeping Angels in "Doctor Who: Flux," but the New Year's Eve special is calling on the Doctor's greatest enemy: the Daleks. "Eve of the Daleks" picks up after the events of the finale, "Doctor Who: Flux" with the Doctor and companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) needing to pop in and save newcomers Sarah (Aisling Bea) and Nick (Adjani Salmon) and once again defeat the Daleks.

Our beloved heroes find themselves stuck in the ELF storage center overrun with Daleks and caught in a time loop à la "Groundhog's Day" or "Happy Death Day," leaning more toward the latter considering the Daleks end each loop by blasting Sarah and Nick into smithereens. The Doctor and the companions show up to try and save the day, but will they be able to protect Sarah and Nick from the most dastardly aliens this side of the universe? BBC released the trailer for the special today, and it's a whopping 8 minutes long, repeating the same preview teaser over, and over, and over again ... or does it?

*Seriously though, drink more water, you dehydrated doofuses.