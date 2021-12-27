Doctor Who: Eve Of The Daleks Trailer: The New Year's Special Gets Stuck In A Time Loop With Killer Robots
Who needs a New Year's resolution to do something practical, like finally donating all of the clothes you haven't worn in years or drink more water*, when you can EX-TER-MIN-ATE?! The end of Jodie Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor has seen a return from some all-time favorite baddies, like the Weeping Angels in "Doctor Who: Flux," but the New Year's Eve special is calling on the Doctor's greatest enemy: the Daleks. "Eve of the Daleks" picks up after the events of the finale, "Doctor Who: Flux" with the Doctor and companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) needing to pop in and save newcomers Sarah (Aisling Bea) and Nick (Adjani Salmon) and once again defeat the Daleks.
Our beloved heroes find themselves stuck in the ELF storage center overrun with Daleks and caught in a time loop à la "Groundhog's Day" or "Happy Death Day," leaning more toward the latter considering the Daleks end each loop by blasting Sarah and Nick into smithereens. The Doctor and the companions show up to try and save the day, but will they be able to protect Sarah and Nick from the most dastardly aliens this side of the universe? BBC released the trailer for the special today, and it's a whopping 8 minutes long, repeating the same preview teaser over, and over, and over again ... or does it?
*Seriously though, drink more water, you dehydrated doofuses.
Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks Trailer
The eight-minute trailer looks like it's just a very long repeat of the teaser trailer, but at 7:09, a new scene pops in to offer some really great banter between Sarah and the Doctor. "Do you have something to do with that robot?" she asks. "No, it's a Dalek," replies the good Doctor. "OH MY GOD, YOU KNOW ITS NAME!" Sarah shouts back. I love this, I love this so much. I will never tire of average people bringing logic to the ridiculous world of "Doctor Who." "Is it your robot? Because you know we've died like two times so far, WE HAVE DIED, OKAY?!" Sarah, I love you. I am desperately hoping that we see more of her and Nick after Whittaker's run is over, because 1) She deserves more than her non-role in "Home Sweet Home Alone" and 2) her attitude is giving serious Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) energy and it's an absolute delight.
"They will kill everything not within its own image," the Doctor says, a not-so-subtle reminder that the Daleks were created as allegories for Nazis when they were first introduced in 1963. If there's any energy I hope we take into 2022, it's that Nazis are bad and like the Doctor, we should do everything in our power to take them down.
"Eve of the Daleks" is the first in a series of specials counting down the end of the Thirteenth Doctor and will be released on New Year's Day, 2022.