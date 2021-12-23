The King's Man Star Harris Dickinson Reveals What Soldiers Really Wore Under Their Kilts [Exclusive]

Director Matthew Vaughn's "The King's Man" is the third film in the ever-expanding "Kingsman" franchise, and the first spin-off and prequel. The film's star-studded cast includes Harris Dickinson, who plays Conrad Oxford, the son of Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), and Dickinson recently made time for an interview with /Film's Jeff Ewing, where he revealed that production on "The King's Man" saw him running through No Man's Land in a kilt.

The operative question is: What did soldiers in World War I (when "The King's Men" is set) really wear under their kilts? And when we say "under," that's not to say underneath, but rather below the kilts — on their legs.

The answer, of course, is leg warmers. Get your mind out of the gutter. Dickinson explained: