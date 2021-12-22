The King's Man Star Harris Dickinson On Running Through No Man's Land In A Kilt [Interview]

Conrad is so pivotal in the origins of the Kingsman organization in the series, and I just wanted to know what drew you to that role?

I think starting out when I first got involved or first began to explore it with Matthew and started reading for it ... I guess first and foremost, Matthew, as a filmmaker, is someone I was intrigued to work with. Not only his body of work, but I also the way in which he tells stories is bold and interesting, and I always want to try and work with interesting people. And I think that he's really vented into something cool with this film, and I was lucky enough to be working with actors like Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou, and Gemma Arterton, and everyone else involved... quite frankly I'm big fans of [theirs] so for me to share the screen with them was an honor.

Your character makes an interesting choice in the film. He gets some experience working for the greater good with the people that become the Kingsman organization, and then he chooses to go rogue and join the war effort. And I wanted to ask you, why do you think Conrad made that pivot — made that choice?

I think at that age where you're starting to come into who you are as a young man, being told you can't do something or being told no sort of makes you want to do it even more. I noticed that with certain people that I grew up with that had really strict parents. Those were the ones that normally went a little bit rogue ... so, I think he wants to go and prove himself. He wants to go and fight for a cause.

Sure. And as part of that, in a very tense sequence he finds himself basically surrounded in the middle of No Man's Land in a very dangerous situation. What it was like shooting that scene?

It was crazy, man. I think I didn't realize how much of it they would actually build and how much of it would physically be there ... They took over an airfield in the countryside of England, and I remember turning up and just being sort of amazed by it all. I think they really wanted to do as much as possible for real, and all of that whole section really was ... I didn't have to act much. I was responding to real things happening, real pyrotechnic explosions and gunshots, and it just helps. It makes it so much more viable for me and everyone else involved. It's exciting and you have to stay focused and diligent with what you're doing, otherwise, all of these other elements start to ... you ruin it essentially, if you're not switched on to it. But yeah, I had a lot of fun with it. It was hard work, but I enjoyed it.