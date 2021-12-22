Disney's Spider-Man Plans Might Face Trouble Thanks To The U.S. Supreme Court

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is coming off a record-breaking opening weekend, which has some people hoping this forestalls the demise of theaters and others just hoping for more Spider-Man movies. What makes the latter hope potentially more complicated is the ongoing copyright battle over the rights to some big-gun Marvel characters, including Spidey and Doctor Strange — both of whom appear in "No Way Home" — and Avengers like Iron Man and Thor.

We first reported on this court battle back in September, but now, a similar case that could set an important legal precedent for it is going to the Supreme Court (not to be confused with the Sanctum Sanctorum, where Doctor Strange holds court as the Sorcerer Supreme). In a nutshell, copyright law has a thing called "termination provisions" that enable creators and their estates to win back the rights to characters after a certain amount of time. This does not apply to work for hire, and that's the issue at stake here: defining what constitutes "work for hire" before 1976, when many of the most famous superheroes in Marvel Comics were created.

There's a lot of legalese involved with this case (oh, what a tangled Spider-Man web we weave), but The Hollywood Reporter breaks it down like this. Bill Markham, the designer who first pitched and prototyped the Milton Bradley board game, "The Game of Life," is petitioning the Supreme Court to review his own copyright termination case. How this relates to Marvel is that Markham's petition seeks to define the termination eligibility of all commissioned works made before the Copyright Act of 1976.