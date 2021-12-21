Search Party Season 5 Trailer: Dory's Got A Messiah Complex

I'll be the first to admit, this trailer has me apprehensive for the show's final season. The first three seasons of "Search Party" were fantastic, and few recent TV twists can beat the surprise at the end of its very first season. Yet the show we see in this trailer bears little resemblance to the one we've seen before. Sure, "Search Party" has always satirized the trend-chasing, shallow Millennial friend group at its center, but Dory's pathological selfishness has also always been its most frustrating, unpleasant preoccupation. The show might technically be about Dory, but it's at its best when focusing on her vapid, insecure friends. In the new footage, we see what they make of her journey towards becoming a guru. Portia (Merideth Hagner) seems to be on board for Dory's latest transformation, while Drew (John Reynolds) and Elliott (John Early) definitely aren't buying it.

The show's secret weapon has always been Early, and he's a scene-stealing standout in the season 5 trailer, too. Somehow, shallow Elliott and boyfriend Marc (Jeffery Self) end up in the same room as a sweater-vest-wearing red-headed child who eerily pours a huge glass of milk as they look on. Elliott is frozen in a look of deep discomfort that's more hilarious than anything else in the trailer, despite taking up all of one second. I could take or leave Dory's new plot, but I genuinely can't wait to see what's going on with Elliott and the weird milk kid.

"Search Party" returns on HBO Max on January 7, 2022.