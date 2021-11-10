Search Party Final Season Sets January HBO Max Premiere

The wildest show on ... streaming (just go with it) is coming back for its final season. Season 5 of "Search Party" will be dropping on January 7, 2022 on HBO Max and hopefully we'll finally figure out what the hell is going on with its truly unique cast of characters. Although, I wouldn't be surprised if "Search Party" left us with more questions than answers. This is 100% the kind of series where you have no idea what will happen next and, frankly, I've never really watched anything like it. It takes black comedy to the extreme and throws its cast into some truly bizarre circumstances, so I'm sure they'll be going all out for the final season.

And according to the show's official synopsis, it looks like I'm right. I love when that happens. Here's what the delightful weirdos behind "Search Party" have in store for us next season: