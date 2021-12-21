Superhero Bits: Gearing Up For The Hawkeye Finale, Marvel Setting Up Eternals Vs. The Avengers & More

We need to re-litigate "Iron Fist" and its place within the hierarchy of the Marvel shows that were produced by Netflix. Having said that, Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing has long been viewed as a standout from the show, and with some of these characters making their way back into the MCU, the actress has chimed in on the topic. In an interview with Syfy Wire, the actress who can soon be seen in "The Matrix Resurrections" said she would be open to a comeback to the MCU:

"I'm so torn. On the one hand yes, because I loved her and I put so much work into her. And she is one of those characters I tried to protect so hard. I felt really passionate about her story. So yes. I would love to revisit her and get back into her head."

So there we have it. Make the call, if you please, Marvel Studios.