Touching Love Story Venom: Let There Be Carnage Comes To Blu-Ray In December

I thought the first "Venom" was fine, mostly because of Tom Hardy's wild performance. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was even better, because everyone seemed to realize how silly the first movie was, and this time leaned heavily into that silliness. The sequel more or less makes Venom and Eddie Brock boyfriends, and amps up the comedy. In this day and age, we could use more superhero movies that don't take themselves so seriously.

In "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

Tom Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. In search of his next big story, journalist Eddie Brock lands an exclusive interview with convicted murderer and death row inmate Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who discovers Eddie's secret and becomes the host for Carnage, a menacing and terrifying symbiote. Now, Eddie and Venom must get past their contentious relationship to defeat him. Directed by Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) with a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel and screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

And now the movie is coming to Blu-ray and digital. The digital release is set for November 23, 2021. The movie will then hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14, 2021. And here are the special features that will be included:

Outtakes & Bloopers

6 Deleted Scenes

Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple: What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.

Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady: Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. ​

Concept to Carnage: Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic.

Let There Be... Action: Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.

And more!

I'm particularly interested in those deleted scenes, which will no doubt add more to the film itself.