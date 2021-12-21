Spider-Man: No Way Home Made More Money On Monday Than Most Movies Make On Opening Weekend

Every time a movie has underperformed in 2021, the first response has been to blame the pandemic. The looming threat of exposure to COVID-19 is an obvious factor, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is proof positive that people are willing to take the risk if the film is something they're passionately into. As much as I personally wish "West Side Story" was performing better so they'll greenlight more vividly huge movie musicals, I'm not going to kid myself and act like the rest of the general public feels as passionately about them as I do. The average movie-goer isn't going to take the risk to watch street gang dance fighting in the theater, but they will turn out to watch Alfred Molina return as Doc Ock and duke it out with Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Before "No Way Home," became the king of the box-office hill, the biggest opening weekend since the start of the pandemic belonged to "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," a series tangentially related to the "Spider-Man" multiverse which took home $90 million its opening weekend or 1,500,000 photos of Spider-Man. The message is clear — people are crazy about that Spider-Man. Crazy enough to risk their lives to see him web-sling on the big screen.

That's a great power, so here's hoping fans are holding up their end of the deal and showing great responsibility by showing up masked and vaxxed.