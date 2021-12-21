No Time To Die Star Billy Magnussen Plays A Sport Involving A Dead Goat Carcass, So Where's The Movie About That? [Exclusive]

Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," became available on Blu-ray this week, just in time for Christmas. In the movie, Billy Magnussen plays the CIA agent, Logan Ash, who's a fanboy for Bond, but whose clean-cut, Mormon-nice facade soon gives way to a heel turn.

/Film's own Ethan Anderton recently interviewed Magnussen for the home media release of "No Time to Die," and in the course of their conversation, he uncovered a rather interesting side hobby that the actor has. It involves the sport Kok boru, otherwise known as buzkashi, which makes an appearance in the 1988 film "Rambo III," but which has yet to make an appearance in any Bond film.

Magnussen hasn't seen that "Rambo" sequel, but here's how he explains Kok boru and his experience with it: