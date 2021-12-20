No Time To Die Star Billy Magnussen Gets Honest About The Art Of Acting And Playing The Douchebag [Interview]

I know you've hd a lot of reporters ask you why you did Jeffrey Wright so dirty in "No Time to Die," but I'm more concerned about you potentially repeatedly causing him harm. Because first he got knocked out in Game Night and then you killed him here. What's up with that?

He just has that face! I love Jeffrey. He is a beautiful, kind, generous heart. I could hang out with that dude always. When we were in Jamaica, we went surfing every morning and slammed jerk chicken at lunch every day. He is such a good, good man, and talented.

Being part of the James Bond franchise now, did you ever have a surreal moment while shooting where you kind of just took stock to yourself and think, "Man, I'm in a James Bond movie?"

To be honest, I was going through something personal in my life at that time. It was just a great outlet that I was just there and present and trying to be present as much as I can. It hasn't been until now, a little bit hindsight on it all, where I'm like, "Holy s**t, I went through that. I was a part of that." I can only say I'm grateful for being a part of a legacy, especially the 25th film, Daniel Craig's last one. It's like, "Oh man." Now I'm pinching myself. And I was like, "Why was I worried about this other BS and not just there?"

What do you bring from your acting school days to a role like this? You have professional training, so do you utilize what you learned in these performances?

Training from school teaches you all the technical elements, a communication, you get the dialogue or the nomenclature of what you're talking about with other creative artists, but on the day, I think ...

*Magnussen paused for an extended amount of time thinking about how to respond to this question. I almost said something in order to break the silence, but he seemed to be thinking intensely, and I didn't want to interrupt that potential train of thought*

Sorry, I paused for this. I don't even know how to articulate this idea. You are an artist once you choose to be an artist. And I think a lot of problems with acting schools is they don't encourage you to become the artist then. So when you get on set, and once you start getting into your career, you have to realize, once you claim that you have a voice, and you have an opinion, or you want to specifically put something in a piece of work, we are in a collaborative art form. Once you claim your space, you've really become an artist. I don't think that answered your question at all, but that's what came up in my heart about it.

No, I think that's a good, honest answer.

Yeah, because I think we don't teach that or people don't teach that. I learned all the things about Stanislavski and Meisner and that character development, but once you find ownership of it, then you can bring yourself to it.