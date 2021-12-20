The Batman's Muscle Car Batmobile Was Built By Bruce Wayne

Folks have been champing at the bit for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," already once delayed from its original June 2021 release date amid the global pandemic. Empire Magazine's latest issue, which hits shelves on December 23, confirms a release date of March 4, 2022 for "The Batman" (over a year from the date it wrapped production) alongside a feature that, the cover teases, tells "the full story The Dark Knight's radical return." The exclusive issue features interviews with director Matt Reeves, producer Dylan Clark, and cast members Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano about their reinterpretation of Gotham's defender, as well as images of that sweet, sweet mid-engine '60s muscle car of his — which is indeed a Batmobile.

In the Batman issue, Pattinson confirms that the souped-up Batmobile was a labor of love. "Bruce built it himself," says Pattinson," so there's this kind of tangibility to it." With this description, the vehicle is a far cry from the militarized Tumbler that rolled its way through Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. Squinting at the images released so far from the film, the car appears to be of the late 1960s — last year, Car and Driver offered the possibility that it could be a 1969 Dodge Charger, while Hot Cars suggests that the car, "oozes the Chevrolet Camaro's style with its elongated front and the fascia."