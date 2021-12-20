Robert Pattinson Has Mapped Out Batman's Psychology For Several Sequels

In the interview, "The Batman" producer Dylan Clark signals that they're clearly looking at the film as a launchpad for future stories. "As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon," notes Clark. We've already seen some of this ethos in play, with HBO Max already planning both a series on Gotham PD alongside a recently greenlit spin-off series based on Colin Farrell's Penguin (who will feature in the film and return for the series). It's an exciting commitment to world-building for a Batman property that so far looks like it can rival Christopher Nolan's vision for the Dark Knight Trilogy as a thrilling interpretation of the big black Bat.

While Warner Bros. and DC are keeping the precise plot for "The Batman" and their sequel plans tightly under wraps, Pattinson has signaled both that he's keen to return to the Caped Crusader role, and that he's already planned ahead for his take on the character several films out. In the interview, Pattinson revealed:

"I've made a kind of map for where Bruce's psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it.

It's exciting that he's so enthused to return to a project with such a strong vision behind it, and that level of character work will certainly add depth and nuance to one of the most iconic superheroes in history.

What's perhaps most exciting is that Matt Reeves' long-ago tease that he has a firm arc in mind seems to be coming to fruition, since Pattinson clearly has the material to know what's next for young Master Wayne. (I'd also like to point out that putting together an extensive psychological profile on Batman is very Hugo Strange, but I digress). Best of all, we only have a few months to wait to see what challenges he faces when Paul Dano's Riddler comes calling.

Bat-fans will have a lot to look forward to when "The Batman" premieres in theaters on March 4, 2022.