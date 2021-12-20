The Batman Motion Poster Teases One Moody Movie (And Also The Riddler)
Listen up, Bat-fans! Today, director Matt Reeves has tweeted out a new motion poster for "The Batman." Not only do we get a sense of the film's tone, but we also get a little villain tease.
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot.
Fear is a Tool
In the motion poster, we see a silhouette of Robert Pattinson's Batman in black with a red background, with rain falling from the sky. The music is ominous. We already know the tone is going to be dark from the trailer. And, well, because it's Batman. What pops up around Batman's head, however, is the fun part. It's a red question mark, the symbol of the Riddler, wrapped around Batman's neck. Now, I can't claim symbology or code-breaking as one of my skills. Luckily, DC Comics replied immediately to Reeves' tweet with a code-breaking gif.
The symbols wind up translating to, "Let's play a game just me and you."
Ooh, this is good. As you likely know, Paul Dano is playing Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler. The code-breaking stuff fits very well here because this version of one of the biggest names in Batman's Rogues Gallery is based on the Zodiac Killer, who used a cipher to try to stump police and investigators. This is looking super dark and I'm absolutely here for it.
The film is set to open in theaters on March 4, 2022, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. If you have fun ideas about the code-breaking stuff, tweet us @slashfilm!