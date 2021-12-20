The Batman Motion Poster Teases One Moody Movie (And Also The Riddler)

In the motion poster, we see a silhouette of Robert Pattinson's Batman in black with a red background, with rain falling from the sky. The music is ominous. We already know the tone is going to be dark from the trailer. And, well, because it's Batman. What pops up around Batman's head, however, is the fun part. It's a red question mark, the symbol of the Riddler, wrapped around Batman's neck. Now, I can't claim symbology or code-breaking as one of my skills. Luckily, DC Comics replied immediately to Reeves' tweet with a code-breaking gif.

The symbols wind up translating to, "Let's play a game just me and you."

Ooh, this is good. As you likely know, Paul Dano is playing Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler. The code-breaking stuff fits very well here because this version of one of the biggest names in Batman's Rogues Gallery is based on the Zodiac Killer, who used a cipher to try to stump police and investigators. This is looking super dark and I'm absolutely here for it.

The film is set to open in theaters on March 4, 2022, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.