Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon Cast And Creators Share The Vital Truths Of Their Crass Cop Comedy [Interview]

Garant: I also think a lot of... There are a lot of comedians, and I think some of them are really smart about it and some of them less so, who say things that they know are offensive, and they're saying it to be offensive because they know that makes people laugh. I think some of the people who laugh at that offensive stuff are laughing just because they know, "Oh, I know in this person's heart they're not really racist." But I think a lot of racists also laugh at that racist stuff. I don't think we've ever, ever come close to coming from that place. We never say anything because we think it's going to tick somebody off. I think a lot of the people who are complaining about cancel culture do say things that they know are going to tick people off, and they say them because of that. Then afterwards, they complain that people are ticked off. When, I mean, that's why they said that word. That's why they used that word. And I think we never... That's not what we think is funny. I think that we are really trying to be honest and have these conversations. We always make sure every point of view is expressed on anything that we talk about. That's dicey. Anytime we say something weird, we make sure that there's a counter argument on screen and somebody says, "Dude that's f***ed up, you can't say that." And so I think we are really... I think it just comes to the heart of our goal, and our goal is not to offend people. It never was.

Lennon: But we also don't operate from a place of fear.

Garant: No.

Lennon: Which I think is pretty important. I think we're somewhere in between like our hearts are in the right place and just enough of we've been around long enough to not give a f*** about certain things that like... I think it's kind of a nice balance.

Birdsong: I mean, maybe you guys won't agree or you will, but I think there's a little of like Archie Bunker "All in the Family"-ness going on. Like, he's just some guy, you know what I mean? It wasn't like, let's make a show that shocks the culture and blah, blah. He was a real representation of a lot of people in the country who are kind of messed up, but has a well-intentioned heart and madness ensues. So I'm just so glad to still get to do what we do.

Garant: And what's also weird is we are cops, and we're bad, and we're f***ed up, and we do our jobs horribly. We're the least oddly bad people on the show. Like, we're The Riddler and everybody else is The Joker. We're just lightly... We're so incompetent that we're not quite as bad as the people around us, so I think helps maybe. And our mayor is so much worse than we are, which is just great.

"Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" will debut streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on December 23, 2021.