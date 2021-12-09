Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon Trailer: The Stupidest Cops Vs. The Stupidest Conspiracy Theory
The world's most incompetent pretend police are back, and this time they're trying to take down a conspiracy as ludicrous as themselves. That's right, the fictional sheriff's department from "Reno 911!" have returned for a new movie on Paramount+ where they will try to infiltrate the conspiracy theory known as QAnon by going undercover on a cruise to Jeffrey Epstein's island. They're sure to get up to plenty of trouble on the way, and now we have a trailer for "Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon" to show us just what kind of deranged wackiness these laughable officers of the law can get themselves into.
Dumb Cops + Dumb Criminals = Comedy
While there are some valid discussions to be had regarding "copaganda" television and the cancelation of the reality shows "Reno 911!" spoofs, no one in their right mind can ever say the comedians behind the long-running series are trying to make the police look good. The series was created by stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, and they have shepherded the boundary-pushing cop comedy through six seasons on Comedy Central, a season on the short-lived streaming app Quibi, and an upcoming eighth season on the Roku streaming service. They also made a theatrically-released movie, "Reno 911!: Miami," which premiered in theaters in 2007. The new film, which you can see the trailer for above, will make its debut exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming app on December 23, 2021.
In the trailer, we see Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle brief his team on their undercover mission to infiltrate QAnon. The gang's all here, including Garant as Deputy Travis Junior, Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Cedric Yarbrough as Deputy Sven Jones, Carlos Alazraqui as Deputy James Oswaldo Garcia, Niecy Nash as Deputy Raineesha Williams, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Deputy Clementine Johnson, Ian Roberts as Sergeant Jack Declan, and Mary Birdsong as Deputy Cherisha Kimball. Patton Oswalt will also return as a recurring character, a hardcore right-wing radio host.
Joining the chaos are comedians Brian Posehn and Steve Agee as two QAnon believers who question whether or not the Reno gang are actually cops. The humor looks like it's going to be as raw and raunchy as "Reno 911!" has always been, so prepare to be very uncomfortable about the things making you laugh.
A Ship Full of Stupidity
One of the joys of "Reno 911!" is relishing in the idiocy of a whole group of people who think they're really doing something right. Much like the equally inept "Super Troopers" from Broken Lizard, the "Reno 911!" cops are somehow charming in a bumbling, pitiful kind of way. Just look at those undercover outfits and tell me this isn't the biggest bunch of goofs you've seen gathered since Four Seasons Landscaping. At least in this instance, their hearts are mostly in the right place.
I remember watching the series in a simpler time, cackling on my couch as Dangle arrested a very young Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" as incestuous siblings. Not everything from those old episodes holds up, so it will be interesting to see how the crew tackles their antagonistic brand of comedy in 2021. All aboard, and let's hope there's enough lifeboats.