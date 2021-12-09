Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon Trailer: The Stupidest Cops Vs. The Stupidest Conspiracy Theory

While there are some valid discussions to be had regarding "copaganda" television and the cancelation of the reality shows "Reno 911!" spoofs, no one in their right mind can ever say the comedians behind the long-running series are trying to make the police look good. The series was created by stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, and they have shepherded the boundary-pushing cop comedy through six seasons on Comedy Central, a season on the short-lived streaming app Quibi, and an upcoming eighth season on the Roku streaming service. They also made a theatrically-released movie, "Reno 911!: Miami," which premiered in theaters in 2007. The new film, which you can see the trailer for above, will make its debut exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming app on December 23, 2021.

In the trailer, we see Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle brief his team on their undercover mission to infiltrate QAnon. The gang's all here, including Garant as Deputy Travis Junior, Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Cedric Yarbrough as Deputy Sven Jones, Carlos Alazraqui as Deputy James Oswaldo Garcia, Niecy Nash as Deputy Raineesha Williams, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Deputy Clementine Johnson, Ian Roberts as Sergeant Jack Declan, and Mary Birdsong as Deputy Cherisha Kimball. Patton Oswalt will also return as a recurring character, a hardcore right-wing radio host.

Joining the chaos are comedians Brian Posehn and Steve Agee as two QAnon believers who question whether or not the Reno gang are actually cops. The humor looks like it's going to be as raw and raunchy as "Reno 911!" has always been, so prepare to be very uncomfortable about the things making you laugh.