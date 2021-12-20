MCU Dad Kevin Feige Doesn't Want To Put Spider-Man Fans Through 'Separation Trauma' Again

Whatever comes next for Holland after "No Way Home," Sony is already moving full speed ahead with an entire universe of live-action films based on ancillary characters from Marvel's "Spider-Man" comic books, along with the developing "Venom 3."

Up first is "Morbius," a movie starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a scientist who accidentally turns himself in a vampire-like being while trying to cure his rare blood disease. "Morbius" was originally slated to reach theaters before "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "No Way Home," but wound up being delayed multiple times by Covid and will now open on January 28, 2022. And while its trailers have confirmed the film will feature an appearance by Michael Keaton as Vulture (or, at least, some variant of the character) from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," it's unclear if "Morbius" will address the chaos in the multiverse after "No Way Home."

Other non-animated Spidey spinoffs, like the "Kraven the Hunter" movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, are still more than a year away. By the time they arrive, though, audiences ought to have a clearer picture of how Holland fits into Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-plans.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is now playing in theaters.