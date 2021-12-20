Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon Cast And Creator Talk Cops, Cameos, And Cancel Culture [Interview]

Nothing can stop the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department from "Reno 911!" The series has somehow outlived the slice-of-life cop shows it was spoofing, as shows like "Cops" and "Live P.D." were cancelled in the wake of the George Floyd protests and rising police brutality (though one of those shows unfortunately returned).

"Reno 911!" jumped from their original Comedy Central to the short-lived streaming service Quibi before landing at the streamer Roku, and now they're set to drop an eighth season and a new movie, "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon." In "Hunt for QAnon," the world's most clueless cops go undercover on a cruise to try and discover the identity of the elusive "Q". Along the way they drink lots of clam beer, break into a musical number, and end up on Jeffrey Epstein's secret island.

I was blessed with the opportunity to sit down via Zoom with co-creator Kerri Kenney-Silver and stars Carlos Alazraqui, Niecy Nash, and Ian Roberts about police television, cancel culture, and so much more. You can check out "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" when it premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on December 23, 2021.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.